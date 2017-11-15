Survey results reveal what Carolina Forest residents hope for the future

Florence County Sheriff’s Office officials say a man who poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire after the two had an altercation on September 19 has been located and arrested in Yonkers, New York.More >>
Florence County Sheriff’s Office officials say a man who poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire after the two had an altercation on September 19 has been located and arrested in Yonkers, New York.More >>
A man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a stolen firm in connection to the shooting death of a Lumberton man, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a stolen firm in connection to the shooting death of a Lumberton man, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A man has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges, after a domestic dispute between the victim’s daughter and her boyfriend, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A man has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges, after a domestic dispute between the victim’s daughter and her boyfriend, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A man has been arrested for attempted kidnapping in connection to two separate reports of a suspicious person asking minors about a missing dog, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department.More >>
A man has been arrested for attempted kidnapping in connection to two separate reports of a suspicious person asking minors about a missing dog, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department.More >>
The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office will announce a new program today related to the addiction crisis in the area.More >>
The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office will announce a new program today related to the addiction crisis in the area.More >>
An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.More >>
An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.More >>
Sen. Al Franken has been accused of a 2006 sexual assault while on a USO tour.More >>
Sen. Al Franken has been accused of a 2006 sexual assault while on a USO tour.More >>
Court records say a man posed for photos with his dead wife and their two young children before dismembering her body in a Kansas City hotel room.More >>
Court records say a man posed for photos with his dead wife and their two young children before dismembering her body in a Kansas City hotel room.More >>
The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.More >>
The infamous mass murder was taken to a California hospital on Wednesday.More >>
During the sentencing portion of the man’s trial, jurors will be asked if he should receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole.More >>
During the sentencing portion of the man’s trial, jurors will be asked if he should receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole.More >>
A third Ohio pastor has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, and prosecutors now say all three men worked together to entice underage girls with money in exchange for sex.More >>
A third Ohio pastor has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, and prosecutors say all three men worked together to entice underage girls with money in exchange for sex.More >>
Amid the manhunt, a $60,000 reward is being offered for information pertaining to the crime.More >>
Amid the manhunt, a $60,000 reward is being offered for information pertaining to the crime.More >>
The driver of the truck with the giant f-bomb in the rear window says she has no plans to remove the sign, even though the local sheriff says she could be charged with disorderly conduct.More >>
The driver of the truck with the giant f-bomb in the rear window says she has no plans to remove the sign, even though the local sheriff says she could be charged with disorderly conduct.More >>
Our months-long undercover surveillance investigation found Louisiana's highest-paid state trooper may have falsified timesheets, claiming he worked full LACE overtime shifts but instead spending much of that time at his house.More >>
Our months-long undercover surveillance investigation found Louisiana's highest-paid state trooper may have falsified timesheets, claiming he worked full LACE overtime shifts but instead spending much of that time at his house.More >>
Compare and contrast two Roy Moore signatures for yourself, side by side.More >>
Compare and contrast two Roy Moore signatures for yourself, side by side.More >>