Survey results reveal what Carolina Forest residents hope for the future

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Future of the Forest Committee released the results of a survey it sent out in October at Wednesday night’s Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting at the Carolina Forest Rec Center.

The top five issues listed by people who responded to the survey were roads and traffic, public safety, planning, beach access and other infrastructure.

Roads and traffic was far and away the most important issue for most people, as 86 percent of those surveyed picked it in their top three issues.

Looking ahead to the future of Carolina Forest, the committee determined there were five possible routes to take, but three of them are not realistic. Those three are doing nothing, a special tax district and annexation.

The committee determined, based on the results of the survey, doing nothing would not be something residents would want. It also said state law would not allow a special tax district, and annexation would not be possible because the adjacent localities haven’t shown interest.

Two options are realistic, according to the committee - political action and incorporation.

Approximately 37 percent of those surveyed said they were for incorporation, while 38 percent said they were against it. The remaining 25 percent said they were undecided because they didn’t have enough information.

Now that the people have spoken, it’s up to the Carolina Forest Civic Association to decide what’s next.

“The Carolina Forest Civic Association will determine the best route to go,” Jeff DeSantis, a member of the Future of the Forest Committee, said.

Approximately 818 people responded to the survey, which is a 95 percent statistical accuracy, according to the Future of the Forest Committee.

