Injuries reported in crash involving semi-trailer, car in Dillon County, according to troopers

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An unknown number of injuries were reported following a crash involving a semi-trailer and a car in Dillon County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.

Southern added there were reports of entrapment as a result of the collision.

Information on the SCHP’s website states the crash happened in the 2000 block of Harllees Bridge Road in the Hamer area at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday.

The road was listed as blocked as of 8 p.m.

