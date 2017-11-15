Coroner: Surfside Beach man dies after falling from a tree he was trying to remove

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Surfside Beach man died Wednesday after falling from a tree in the Socastee area, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

At 3:15 p.m., 39-year-old Dew William Small fell from a tree he was trying to remove from the yard of a Socastee home, Willard said.

She added he died at the scene from injuries sustained in the fall.

