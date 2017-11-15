Horry County school recognized as a blue ribbon school, gets ice cream party

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Blue Bell Creameries honored Horry County School's Early College High School Wednesday for their recognition as a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program honors schools that achieved high levels of student achievement. Early College students got to celebrate with a school-wide ice cream party.

"We have ranked up pretty high for the last couple of years and that's pretty tremendous for our school because Early College is here for first generation college students and the students that are not gifted and talented,” said Principal Kandi Fleming. “So to be able to have data like that is pretty impressive."

Early College High was just one of 342 schools in the nation to earn the Blue Ribbon School honor.

