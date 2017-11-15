Boeing South Carolina officials visit HGTC's new manufacturing center

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Representatives from Boeing South Carolina toured Horry Georgetown Technical College on Wednesday, getting a look inside their new state-of-the-art manufacturing center.

The facility cost nearly $15 million and gives students hands-on experience with top-of-the-line manufacturing equipment.

From welding to machine tool curriculum, students at the HGTC manufacturing center are working with cutting edge technology used by top manufacturers from across the state.

Tommy Preston, a representative with Boeing South Carolina, said the company relies heavily on manufacturing in both Horry and Georgetown counties, and facilities like these give the students a great skill set when they do enter the workplace.

“As one of the largest manufacturers in the state of South Carolina, we have a responsibility to make sure we're working with the community to prepare the next generation of workers,” Preston said.

Since 2014, 110 students have graduated from the advanced manufacturing program.

With the larger facility, this will allow HGTC to graduate more students with the skills needed to fill these manufacturing positions throughout the state.

“If we don't do something to address the retiring employees in the industry now, we are going to be in trouble," said Brandon Haselden, HGTC's dean of academic affairs. "We have got to attract younger and brighter kids into these manufacturing jobs.”

Haselden said it's important to show students how manufacturing is changing and how major companies like Boeing rely on their skill set.

Representatives from Boeing South Carolina said they are very impressed by the facility and that a lot of the equipment the students use are similar to the equipment used by Boeing manufacturers throughout South Carolina.

Multiple Boeing manufacturers are located throughout Horry and Georgetown counties, giving those students the opportunity find a job and for some, stay close to home.

HGTC plans to continue growing the manufacturing program and hopes to add a second manufacturing facility in Georgetown in the coming years.

