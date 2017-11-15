Marion County man sentenced to 30 years after being convicted of drug charges

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION, SC (WMBF) – A man was sentenced to 30 years in jail after a Marion County jury convicted him of a number of a drug charges.

According to a press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Eric Maurice Willard Sr., was found guilty of trafficking cocaine, third offense; possession with intent to distribute a cocaine base, third offense; possession with intent to distribute methadone, third offense; and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, second offense.

Willard received 30 years on the cocaine charges, 20 years on the methadone charge and 10 years for the marijuana charge, the release stated. The sentences will run concurrently for 30 years, and the defendant must pay a $50,000 fine.

