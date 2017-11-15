Conway man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking heroin

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man was sentenced to 10 years in jail after pleading guilty on Wednesday to heroin trafficking.

According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 30-year-old Andre Hardie entered pleas to trafficking heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, both first offenses.

Hardie was given 10 years on the heroin charge and five years for the marijuana charge. The sentences will run concurrently for a total of 10 years.

