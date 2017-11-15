Authorities investigate after one injured in Darlington County shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting that happened in the Lamar area, according to authorities.

A Darlington County Sheriff’s Office press release stated the victim was taken to an area hospital by a personal vehicle.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call DCSO investigators at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

