WMBF Investigates: Suspended charities

Every year, the South Carolina Secretary of State's Office releases a list of Angel and Scrooge charities ahead of the holiday season.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Secretary of State’s Office wants you to make sure you know who is getting any money you donate this holiday season. The office released its annual Scrooges and Angels list Wednesday. It celebrates charities that put large portions of donations into organization programs and highlights those that don’t. Several local organizations are angels this year.

The WMBF Investigates team dug deeper and found several local groups are on the Secretary of State’s suspended charity list. Groups on this list cannot legally solicit contributions in the State of South Carolina.

Local groups WMBF News contacted or attempted to contact that are on the suspended charity list:

Arrows Into Manhood, Darlington

Coastal Rescue Mission, Myrtle Beach

Community Immigrant Services, Dillon – The executive director says it is not an active charity, but the hope is to get off of the list soon.

Conway Area Philanthropists, Conway – The charity is closing. An organizer says it hasn’t raised money “for quite some time.”

Hope for Homes, Surfside Beach

Marlboro Area Arts Council, Bennettsville

Midland Elementary PTO, Galivants Ferry - Horry County School district says it does not have financial oversight over the PTO’s.

Myrtle Beach Black Chamber of Commerce, Myrtle Beach

Pearl Moore Basketball Camp, Florence

Reggie Sanders Foundation, Myrtle Beach

Sandune Archery Club, Myrtle Beach

VFW Post 3181, Florence

You can see the full list of suspended charities here.

The Secretary of State’s office says a charity’s registration is typically suspended for failure to pay a fine for delinquent filings, such as a registration renewal or an annual financial report.

