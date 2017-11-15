Marion intermediate school teacher fired after throwing candy at student

MARION. SC (WMBF) – A Marion County School District teacher has been fired after being arrested for allegedly throwing candy at a student, according to a press release from the Marion County School District.

Michael Charles Sved, 48, has been charged with third degree assault and battery. According to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie, the incident occurred at Marion Intermediate School.

The allegations that Sved threw candy at a student is currently under review by the school district and law enforcement, the press release states.

WMBF News is working to learn more about allegations that Sved assaulted students in Michigan.

Sved is no longer an employee of the Marion County School District. He was released on $1,087.50 bond Tuesday.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

