Man charged with attempted murder after July nightclub shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested in connection to a July 28, 2017 shooting at a nightclub on West Bobo Newsom Hwy outside of Hartsville that injured two people, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Terrell Demetrius Gee, 20 of Effingham, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Gee was apprehended Wednesday morning by Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators and U.S. Marshalls Service Task Force without incident, the press release stated.

Gee faces up to 30 years in prison.

