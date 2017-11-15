Man arrested for armed robbery after threatening another man with a box cutter

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested for armed robbery after threatening another man with a box cutter, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

Police responded to the area of 7th Ave North and Chester Street Tuesday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m. The victim stated that as he was taking out his trash, the suspect approached him and claimed that he owed him $10 from “the time they smoked crack together,” the report says.

The victim informed the suspect that he has never smoked and asked him to leave him alone. The suspect then pulled out a box cutter and swung it at the victim, telling him that he “will be getting something from him,” police say. The victim was not hit with the box cutter.

The suspect then ran down Chester Street before being apprehended by police in the area of 2nd Ave North and North Kings Hwy.

Marvin Mcelveen, 46, was arrested for armed robbery. The victim positively identified Mcelveen after he was captured.

Mcelveen is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.

