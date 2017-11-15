Deal Diva: Get ready for Black Friday deals

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We're getting you ready for Black Friday, whether you plan to hit the stores or skip the chaos and shop online.

Retail experts believe online shopping will be bigger than ever this year, as more shoppers plan to skip the lines and the fighting over door-buster deals. It has a lot to do with many retailers offering Black Friday deals before the big holiday shopping day.

Amazon is expected to roll out more of its deals on Friday, Nov. 17 at 12 a.m. Some sales are expected to be announced then, but Amazon prime members can save now.

Starting Friday, Amazon devices like the Echo Dot will go on sale for $29.99. The Amazon Fire Stick with Alexa Voice Remote will run $24.99. You can also save up to 40 percent on select toys and home furnishings.

Best Buy is promising thousands of door-buster deals for Black Friday. Ads circulating online show price drops for items like select Beats Wireless headphones. Shoppers will enjoy an LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD TV for only $279.99. Other deals include up to $125 off an iPad Mini 4, and up to $250 off select Macbook models.

Games and game systems are really big this year, and Target will deliver some pretty sweet deals. The ads for the retailer's door-buster deals say shoppers can grab video game consoles for only $39.99 and video games for as low as $15. One of the biggest door buster deals, shoppers can snatch a PlayStation Game System for $199.99.

In-store Black Friday deals for Walmart will start on Thanksgiving at 6 p.m.

A Black Friday deal just wouldn't be a deal if it didn't include great prices on TVs, and it seems Walmart is trying to step its game up this year by offering some high-quality screens for low prices to compete with other retailers.

A Sharp brand 55-inch 4K Smart TV will be on sale for $298. A Samsung 40-inch 4K TV will only be $328. The Nintendo Switch game system is priced at $299.

If you plan to shop at Kohl's, doors will open Thursday, Nov. 23, at 5 p.m. A couple of door-buster deals include 60 to 75 percent off luggage, and 70 to 75 percent off fine jewelry.

