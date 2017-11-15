Students charged after fight at Carolina Forest High School

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two Carolina Forest High School students are charged with Disturbing Schools following a fight Tuesday, according to a report from Horry County Police.

Horry County Police were called to the school just before 1 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a fight, the report states. The Assistant Principal told the responding officer the students got into a fist fight inside a classroom.

It started with the students “verbally harassing and insulting one another,” according to the report. The teacher inside the classroom, tried to get the students to stop, but needed to call for other faculty members to help once the students got physical. It took multiple faculty members to separate the classmates. During the fight, classroom furniture was also knocked to the ground, the report states.

Dshaun Montreal Lane, 17, was arrested for Disturbing Schools and transported from the school to J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He remained behind bars as of Wednesday morning.

The other student involved was issued a Juvenile Summons and was released to his mother after being charged for Disturbing Schools.

