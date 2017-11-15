Robotic surgery to help fight the battle against lung cancer available at Grand Strand Medical Center

If you smoke, are exposed to smoking or believe you are at risk for getting lung cancer, Gersch recommends you ask your physician about getting a CAT scan (Source: Marissa Tansino).

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Technological advancements that aid in the battle against lung cancer have made their way to the Grand Strand.

A type of surgery called a robotic lobectomy is now available at Grand Strand Medical Center. The technology itself came out years ago, but it was recently introduced in Horry and Georgetown counties this year.

This robotic technology allows doctors to make smaller incisions, leading to less complications, less bleeding, less pain and even less time spent in the hospital after surgery, according to Dr. Karen Gersch.

Gersch, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grand Strand Medical Center, said she has had years of experience practicing this type of surgery and feels comfortable delivering it to patients in our area.

Lung cancer accounts for more yearly cancer deaths than pancreatic, colon, rectal and breast cancer combined, according to Gersch, and there are about 250,000 people diagnosed with a new cancer each year and about 160,000 die of it.

This surgery is especially helpful to older patients in their seventies or eighties due to the recovery period and could help them avoid chemotherapy, according to Gersch.

"No longer are they forced to forgo a life saving surgery just because they can’t survive or tolerate the surgery,” said Gersch, “They can tolerate these minimally invasive surgeries. That takes them out of the category of chemotherapy and radiation which is horrible for older people."

Gersch said the predominant cause of lung cancer is smoking; 90 percent of the diagnosis in men comes from smoking, while the percentage for women is 80 percent.

For non-smokers, Gersch said around 7,000 people die each year from lung cancer that generated just from being exposed to second hand smoke. If you’re around smokers and you are not a smoker yourself, she said don’t be afraid to ask them to spare your lungs.

"If you have a primary care physician, encourage them to look into this. 'Hey, I've been a smoker for many years, my family history is this,' and CAT scans,” said Gersch, “We have the ability to do screening CAT scans for the people who are at risk, which will hopefully allow us to identify a cancer early in its presentation so we can offer a curative surgical resection or appropriate therapy.”

According to Gersch, lung cancer in women is also becoming more prevalent. Fifty percent of women who are given a new diagnosis of lung cancer already have advanced stages of the disease.

If you smoke, are exposed to smoking or believe you are at risk for getting lung cancer, Gersch recommends you ask your physician about getting a CAT scan.

