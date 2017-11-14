Surfside Beach Town Council approves first reading to amend tent ban

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Surfside Beach Town Council approved a first reading Tuesday night to amend its tent ban on the beaches.The original plan was to not allow any tents on the beach. But now, council wants to bring them back, with some regulations.

Tents can only be 10 feet by 10 feet and must have 6 feet in between them. They also have to be behind a lifeguard's stand.

There will be extra space between the emergency access locations and the pier.

Tuesday’s vote was just the first reading. The amendment will have to pass at least one more reading to be adopted.

