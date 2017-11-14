Myrtle Beach restaurant donates to those in need during 'National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week'

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – November 11 – 19 is National Hunger & Homeless Awareness week, and with Thanksgiving around the corner, it comes at a perfect time. One local restaurant works with New Directions homeless shelter to donate food. A donation took place Tuesday morning.

The year-long program is called “Longhorn Steakhouse Harvest.” Through the program, LongHorn Steakhouse's 490+ locations donate surplus, wholesome food to local nonprofits on a weekly basis. It's been an established program since 2003.

The LongHorn Steakhouse in Myrtle Beach has donated more than 53,000 lbs. of food through this program.

"Our family shelters run a little bit differently. The families get to select the food that is being brought into the shelter and they get to prepare the food for their family in our shelter, so it's significant what they get,” said New Directions Assistant Director Brenda Ryan.

