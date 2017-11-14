Horry council passes final reading of ordinance regarding 'reckl - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry council passes final reading of ordinance regarding 'reckless discharge' of firearms

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
The Horry County Council passed third reading of an ordinance pertaining to the discharging of firearms. (Source: WMBF News) The Horry County Council passed third reading of an ordinance pertaining to the discharging of firearms. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Council passed the third and final reading of an ordinance Tuesday night that will prohibit the "reckless discharge" of a firearm within the county.

Following amendments made by councilmen Al Allen and Harold Worley, the ordinance makes it unlawful to fire a weapon between the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Approved indoor firing ranges are excluded.

Additionally, the ordinance will prohibit the firing of weapons on property owned by Horry County Parks and Recreation, such as ball parks and boat ramps. The exception is if it is for an authorized event.

According to the ordinance, anyone who exhibits “a reckless, willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons, property or domesticated animals” will be charged with a misdemeanor. If convicted on a first offense, the person would be subject to a fine of up to $500 and/or up to 30 days in jail.

If convicted of a second offense within a year, the person would face a mandatory fine of $500 and 30 days imprisonment, the proposed ordinance states.

The ordinance passed 10 to 2, with councilmembers Dennis DiSabato and Tyler Servant casting the "nay" votes.

"I don't want my 'no' vote to be perceived as thought I'm against having an ordinance all together. I just felt like the ordinance, as it was drafted, is not going to be as effective as the one that we could have in the early iterations of the ordinance," DiSabato said following the meeting.

In other business from Tuesday's meeting, a large number of Carolina Forest residents were prepared to voice their opposition to the proposed development of hundreds of new homes.

Carolina Forest resident Carole VanSickler read a statement on behalf of a number of her neighbors, who asked for better infrastructure before more houses are built.

The end of her remarks were met with applause from many in the audience.

Chairman Mark Lazarus said a request had been made by the developer to withdraw the resolution from the agenda that called for a rezoning request.

"We've heard you loud and clear," Lazarus said.

Council members then approved a motion to remove the item from the agenda. At that point, a large number of the audience left.

Earlier this month, the Horry County Planning Commission voted to recommend against the development of almost 500 new homes in Carolina Forest.

  • Conway police searching for runaway teen

    Conway police searching for runaway teen

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 2:00 AM EST2017-11-15 07:00:42 GMT
    Shakur Hunt (Source: Conway Police)Shakur Hunt (Source: Conway Police)

    Conway Police are searching for 14-year-old Shakur Hunt, who ran away from home. He was last seen at a McDonalds on Church Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Hunt is from Anderson, South Carolina. He’s described as a black male, 5 foot 9 inches, 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and white shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes. He was also wearing a backpack. 

    Conway Police are searching for 14-year-old Shakur Hunt, who ran away from home. He was last seen at a McDonalds on Church Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Hunt is from Anderson, South Carolina. He's described as a black male, 5 foot 9 inches, 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and white shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes. He was also wearing a backpack. 

  • Surfside Beach Town Council approves first reading to amend tent ban

    Surfside Beach Town Council approves first reading to amend tent ban

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 10:57 PM EST2017-11-15 03:57:21 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    The Surfside Beach Town Council approved a first reading Tuesday night to amend its tent ban on the beaches.The original plan was to not allow any tents on the beach. But now, council wants to bring them back, with some regulations. Tents can only be 10 feet by 10 feet and must have 6 feet in between them. They also have to be behind a lifeguard's stand. 

    The Surfside Beach Town Council approved a first reading Tuesday night to amend its tent ban on the beaches.The original plan was to not allow any tents on the beach. But now, council wants to bring them back, with some regulations. Tents can only be 10 feet by 10 feet and must have 6 feet in between them. They also have to be behind a lifeguard's stand. 

  • Marion city administrator, fire chief indicted after allegedly knowing fire department contained asbestos

    Marion city administrator, fire chief indicted after allegedly knowing fire department contained asbestos

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 10:51 PM EST2017-11-15 03:51:25 GMT
    Ralph Cooper (left) and Alan Ammons have been indicted on three counts. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)Ralph Cooper (left) and Alan Ammons have been indicted on three counts. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

    A Marion County grand jury has handed down indictments against the Marion fire chief and the city administrator alleging they knew the Marion Fire Department building contained asbestos and allowed staff, volunteers and community members to come inside.

    A Marion County grand jury has handed down indictments against the Marion fire chief and the city administrator alleging they knew the Marion Fire Department building contained asbestos and allowed staff, volunteers and community members to come inside.

