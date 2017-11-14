Myrtle Beach City Council discusses new development, golf cart o - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach City Council discusses new development, golf cart ordinance, and beach renourishment

By Erin Edwards, Reporter
Connect
Source: Erin Edwards Source: Erin Edwards

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - City council discussed many issues at the meeting on Tuesday, from new developments, to beach renourishment.

A final reading for a new development on 21st Avenue North was approved. The plan is to demolish two Breakers Resort hotel towers and replace them with Marriott towers. The city also plans to add a park-like area near the hotels.

Myrtle Beach Planning Director, Carol Coleman explains this new development will show off more of the beach from the road, so the ocean will no longer be blocked by the hotels. Plans for that development still need to go before the Community Appearance Board. According to Coleman, construction won’t start until late 2018.

The city is also moving forward with plans to limit the number of moped and golf carts on city streets. This ordinance would require companies that rent mopeds and golf carts to franchise their business with the city of Myrtle Beach.

A franchise agreement means the business has the right to do business on public property. Businesses would have to let the city know they are renting out golf carts and mopeds. Businesses outside of the city would also need a franchise if they rent vehicles that will be driven within city limits.

If this reading passes, the city will be able to control the number of vehicles operating in the city and it would decide how many mopeds or golf carts could be rented out at a time.

The ordinance would also require golf carts and mopeds to have plates. City leaders explain this would make it more organized and easier for officers to track down these vehicles.

“We’re going to put a license plate for identification so each license plate will have registration and it will have insurance so we’ll know where it comes from and which company. It’s better than a little decal because that you really can’t see it. A license plate will help us identify who it belongs to if we have any problems,” said Mayor John Rhodes.

Beach renourishment was also discussed on Tuesday. The Mayor explained that the city is hoping to work with the state to get the Army Corps of Engineers to start the project early in 2018.

“It’s about a 2 and a half month project so going into June is something you don’t want from a business stand point, so we spoke to Keegan, Rice’s representative to see if we can get the corps of engineers to start possibly the first of March,” said Rhodes.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Conway police searching for runaway teen

    Conway police searching for runaway teen

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 2:00 AM EST2017-11-15 07:00:42 GMT
    Shakur Hunt (Source: Conway Police)Shakur Hunt (Source: Conway Police)

    Conway Police are searching for 14-year-old Shakur Hunt, who ran away from home. He was last seen at a McDonalds on Church Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Hunt is from Anderson, South Carolina. He’s described as a black male, 5 foot 9 inches, 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and white shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes. He was also wearing a backpack. 

    More >>

    Conway Police are searching for 14-year-old Shakur Hunt, who ran away from home. He was last seen at a McDonalds on Church Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Hunt is from Anderson, South Carolina. He’s described as a black male, 5 foot 9 inches, 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and white shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes. He was also wearing a backpack. 

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach Town Council approves first reading to amend tent ban

    Surfside Beach Town Council approves first reading to amend tent ban

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 10:57 PM EST2017-11-15 03:57:21 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    The Surfside Beach Town Council approved a first reading Tuesday night to amend its tent ban on the beaches.The original plan was to not allow any tents on the beach. But now, council wants to bring them back, with some regulations. Tents can only be 10 feet by 10 feet and must have 6 feet in between them. They also have to be behind a lifeguard's stand. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Town Council approved a first reading Tuesday night to amend its tent ban on the beaches.The original plan was to not allow any tents on the beach. But now, council wants to bring them back, with some regulations. Tents can only be 10 feet by 10 feet and must have 6 feet in between them. They also have to be behind a lifeguard's stand. 

    More >>

  • Marion city administrator, fire chief indicted after allegedly knowing fire department contained asbestos

    Marion city administrator, fire chief indicted after allegedly knowing fire department contained asbestos

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 10:51 PM EST2017-11-15 03:51:25 GMT
    Ralph Cooper (left) and Alan Ammons have been indicted on three counts. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)Ralph Cooper (left) and Alan Ammons have been indicted on three counts. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

    A Marion County grand jury has handed down indictments against the Marion fire chief and the city administrator alleging they knew the Marion Fire Department building contained asbestos and allowed staff, volunteers and community members to come inside.

    More >>

    A Marion County grand jury has handed down indictments against the Marion fire chief and the city administrator alleging they knew the Marion Fire Department building contained asbestos and allowed staff, volunteers and community members to come inside.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly