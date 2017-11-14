Conway police searching for runaway teen

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police are searching for 14-year-old Shakur Hunt, who ran away from home. He was last seen at a McDonalds on Church Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Hunt is from Anderson, South Carolina. He’s described as a black male, 5 foot 9 inches, 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and white shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes. He was also wearing a backpack.

Anyone with any information on Shakur Hunt’s location or has come in contact with him is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

