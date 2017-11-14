Myrtle Beach Mayoral candidates prepare for runoff election

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Safety, tourism and the future growth of Myrtle Beach; all major talking points for both Myrtle Beach Mayoral candidates at Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach Republican Women's meeting.

Both have been very busy and have one final week left of campaigning.

Safety and tourism have been the driving topics for this entire mayoral election and both candidates explain what sets their plans as mayor apart from each other, as voters prepare to cast their votes once again.

“I ran on change 12 years ago and we've made great changes this community, it changes every day. Brenda wants to make change, but I have yet to find out exactly what is the change that she wants to make,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes.

Mayoral candidate, Brenda Bethune's responds, “Change to me is always being progressive. We should always be changing and when we settle for the status quo we aren't continuing to do our very best.”

Both support Chief Amy Prock's plan to bring more officers to the city of Myrtle Beach over the next 10 years.

Rhodes said this will allow the city crack down on crime

While Bethune is offering up a new idea to possibly bring hospitality officers to work with businesses, citizens and police.

“They are basically a liaison between the police department, the public, our visitors and the businesses, so they build relationships and no they cannot make arrests, their roles would have to be very clearly defined,” Bethune explains.

Rhodes on the other hand disagrees with the idea of hospitality officers or ambassadors.

“Ambassadors are people who walked on the street and help give directions to things give a smile and let them know you're welcome in our community,” said Rhodes.

Instead, he believes the best plan is adding more officers to patrol neighborhoods and the downtown streets.

“How do you stop the oldest profession in the world? You try to control as much as he possibly can,” said Rhodes.

As voters prepare to cast their ballots, both candidates explain why they are the best choice to lead the city of Myrtle Beach for the next four years.

“I will surround myself with the best people because I do think that is very important. You are only as strong as your weakest link. We do need to reach out and get the ideas from the community incorporate those into the cities plans,” said Bethune.

“I'm very thankful for being able to be you ambassador to be your Mayor and represent this city in all areas of the country and I would love the opportunity to do another four years,” said Rhodes.

The Myrtle Beach Mayoral runoff election is scheduled to take place this coming Tuesday, November 21st.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m.

