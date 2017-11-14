Myrtle Beach Mayoral candidates prepare for runoff election

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Safety, tourism and the future growth of Myrtle Beach; all major talking points for both Myrtle Beach Mayoral candidates at Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach Republican Women's meeting. Both have been very busy and have one final week left of campaigning. Safety and tourism have been the driving topics for this entire mayoral election and both candidates explain what sets their plans as mayor apart from each other, as voters prepare to cast their votesMore >>
Safety, tourism and the future growth of Myrtle Beach; all major talking points for both Myrtle Beach Mayoral candidates at Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach Republican Women's meeting. Both have been very busy and have one final week left of campaigning. Safety and tourism have been the driving topics for this entire mayoral election and both candidates explain what sets their plans as mayor apart from each other, as voters prepare to cast their votesMore >>
Since neither candidate had more than 50 percent of the total vote, there will be a runoff between John Rhodes and Brenda Bethune on Nov. 21.More >>
Since neither candidate had more than 50 percent of the total vote, there will be a runoff between John Rhodes and Brenda Bethune on Nov. 21.More >>
No candidate for Myrtle Beach mayor won more than half of the vote in any of the city’s 13 voting precincts. Brenda Bethune and John Rhodes will go head to head in a runoff on November 21. WMBF Investigates analyzed Tuesday’s votes to see where the two candidates may be able to pick up support.More >>
No candidate for Myrtle Beach mayor won more than half of the vote in any of the city’s 13 voting precincts. Brenda Bethune and John Rhodes will go head to head in a runoff on November 21. WMBF Investigates analyzed Tuesday’s votes to see where the two candidates may be able to pick up support.More >>
Incumbent mayor of North Myrtle Beach, Marilyn Hatley, handily defeated challenger Chris Paint with 75 percent of the vote Tuesday. Incumbents also won both council seats in contention.More >>
Incumbent mayor of North Myrtle Beach, Marilyn Hatley, handily defeated challenger Chris Paint with 75 percent of the vote Tuesday. Incumbents also won both council seats in contention.More >>
The polls closed at 7 p.m. in South Carolina and 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina, and WMBF News has gather unofficial election results for all local races as they came in.More >>
The polls closed at 7 p.m. in South Carolina and 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina, and WMBF News has gather unofficial election results for all local races as they came in.More >>