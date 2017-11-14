Three transported after accident with entrapment on Dick Pond Road

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on scene of a multi-vehicle accident at Dick Pond Road and North Strand Parkway Tuesday night.

One vehicle was over turned and two victims were trapped. Three total patients were transported to local hospitals, though no critical injuries were reported.

Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story.

@hcfirerescue on scene at DICK POND RD &N STRAND PKY. Multi-Vehicle MVA with 1 vehicle Overturned. 2 victims trapped. Total patients unknown at this time. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) November 14, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.