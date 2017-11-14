Florence woman charged in federal court after stealing checks from unopened mail

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A Florence woman was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for conspiracy to manufacture and pass forged and counterfeited securities, according to a release from the United States Attorney District of South Carolina.

27-year-old Crystal Lynn Norris, of Florence, was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to the release, in November and December of 2016, Norris and one other person stole mail from mailboxes in Florence and Darlington Counties, looking for checks within the mail.

Norris would then either alter or forge the stolen checks by substituting herself as the payee or would use genuine bank account and routing numbers from the stolen checks to make counterfeit checks.

Norris then went to banks in Florence and Easley to present the forged and counterfeited checks for payment.

The case was investigated by agents of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the Florence Police Department, and the Easley Police Department.

