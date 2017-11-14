Horry County Sheriff's Office seeking assistance locating three wanted men

Conway Police are searching for 14-year-old Shakur Hunt, who ran away from home. He was last seen at a McDonalds on Church Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Hunt is from Anderson, South Carolina. He’s described as a black male, 5 foot 9 inches, 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and white shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes. He was also wearing a backpack.More >>
The Surfside Beach Town Council approved a first reading Tuesday night to amend its tent ban on the beaches.The original plan was to not allow any tents on the beach. But now, council wants to bring them back, with some regulations. Tents can only be 10 feet by 10 feet and must have 6 feet in between them. They also have to be behind a lifeguard's stand.More >>
A Marion County grand jury has handed down indictments against the Marion fire chief and the city administrator alleging they knew the Marion Fire Department building contained asbestos and allowed staff, volunteers and community members to come inside.More >>
The Horry County Council passed the third and final reading of an ordinance Tuesday night that will prohibit the "reckless discharge" of a firearm within the county.More >>
The Florence Civic Center is getting a brand to go along with its new look. Today, business leaders previewed the future of the center with a new strategic business and re-branding plan during a private lunch. The goal of the new brand is to cater everyone’s need.More >>
