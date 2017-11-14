Horry County Sheriff's Office seeking assistance locating three wanted men

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating three wanted individuals.

Sylvester Bethea Burroughs is wanted for first degree assault and battery. He’s described as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes, 6’06”, and about 280 pounds. His last known address is on Crepe Myrtle Court in Myrtle Beach.

Brendon Alexander Golden is wanted for failure to appear for obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses. He is a white male with red hair, 6’01”and approximately 275 pounds. His last known address was on Watson Avenue in Little River.

Charles A. Lockhart is wanted for failure to appear for unlawful carrying of a pistol. He is described as a white male with grey hair and blue eyes, 6 feet tall and approximately 212 pounds. His last known address is on Chester Street in Myrtle Beach.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these three men, please call the Horry County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 843-915-5688 or county dispatch at 843-248-1520.

