Horry County Sheriff's Office seeking assistance locating three - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County Sheriff's Office seeking assistance locating three wanted men

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
Wanted poster for Sylvester Bethea Burroughs (Source: HCSO) Wanted poster for Sylvester Bethea Burroughs (Source: HCSO)
Wanted poster for Brendon Alexander Golden (Source: HCSO) Wanted poster for Brendon Alexander Golden (Source: HCSO)
Wanted poster for Charles A. Lockhart (Source: HCSO) Wanted poster for Charles A. Lockhart (Source: HCSO)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating three wanted individuals.

Sylvester Bethea Burroughs is wanted for first degree assault and battery. He’s described as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes, 6’06”, and about 280 pounds. His last known address is on Crepe Myrtle Court in Myrtle Beach.

Brendon Alexander Golden is wanted for failure to appear for obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses. He is a white male with red hair, 6’01”and approximately 275 pounds. His last known address was on Watson Avenue in Little River.

Charles A. Lockhart is wanted for failure to appear for unlawful carrying of a pistol. He is described as a white male with grey hair and blue eyes, 6 feet tall and approximately 212 pounds. His last known address is on Chester Street in Myrtle Beach.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these three men, please call the Horry County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 843-915-5688 or county dispatch at 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Conway police searching for runaway teen

    Conway police searching for runaway teen

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 2:00 AM EST2017-11-15 07:00:42 GMT
    Shakur Hunt (Source: Conway Police)Shakur Hunt (Source: Conway Police)

    Conway Police are searching for 14-year-old Shakur Hunt, who ran away from home. He was last seen at a McDonalds on Church Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Hunt is from Anderson, South Carolina. He’s described as a black male, 5 foot 9 inches, 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and white shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes. He was also wearing a backpack. 

    More >>

    Conway Police are searching for 14-year-old Shakur Hunt, who ran away from home. He was last seen at a McDonalds on Church Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Hunt is from Anderson, South Carolina. He’s described as a black male, 5 foot 9 inches, 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and white shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes. He was also wearing a backpack. 

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach Town Council approves first reading to amend tent ban

    Surfside Beach Town Council approves first reading to amend tent ban

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 10:57 PM EST2017-11-15 03:57:21 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    The Surfside Beach Town Council approved a first reading Tuesday night to amend its tent ban on the beaches.The original plan was to not allow any tents on the beach. But now, council wants to bring them back, with some regulations. Tents can only be 10 feet by 10 feet and must have 6 feet in between them. They also have to be behind a lifeguard's stand. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Town Council approved a first reading Tuesday night to amend its tent ban on the beaches.The original plan was to not allow any tents on the beach. But now, council wants to bring them back, with some regulations. Tents can only be 10 feet by 10 feet and must have 6 feet in between them. They also have to be behind a lifeguard's stand. 

    More >>

  • Marion city administrator, fire chief indicted after allegedly knowing fire department contained asbestos

    Marion city administrator, fire chief indicted after allegedly knowing fire department contained asbestos

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 10:51 PM EST2017-11-15 03:51:25 GMT
    Ralph Cooper (left) and Alan Ammons have been indicted on three counts. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)Ralph Cooper (left) and Alan Ammons have been indicted on three counts. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

    A Marion County grand jury has handed down indictments against the Marion fire chief and the city administrator alleging they knew the Marion Fire Department building contained asbestos and allowed staff, volunteers and community members to come inside.

    More >>

    A Marion County grand jury has handed down indictments against the Marion fire chief and the city administrator alleging they knew the Marion Fire Department building contained asbestos and allowed staff, volunteers and community members to come inside.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly