FIRST ALERT: Chilly nights, cool days through mid week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Quiet and seasonable weather will linger through the rest of the work week before changes arrive for the weekend.

Clear and cool conditions are on tap for tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s on Grand Strand and upper 30s across the Pee Dee. Some patchy frost is possible for areas west of Interstate 95 by Wednesday morning.

Sunny weather returns for Wednesday with high temperatures climbing to around 60 or so.

A brief warming trend arrives by Saturday with afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. Clouds will thicken Saturday and there will be a risk of a few showers by late in the day. The warmth won't last long as a strong cold front arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning with a few showers. Following the front, temperatures will drop us into the upper 50s by Sunday, even cooler for next week.