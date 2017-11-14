Longs man arrested on stalking charges

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Longs man has been arrested on stalking charges, according to a Tweet from the Horry County Police Department.

59-year-old Jeffrey Stephens of Longs was wanted since September.

He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to online records.

On September 7th we shared that Jeffrey Stevens was wanted for stalking. Well HC Crime Fighters we are happy to advise that he has been located and is in police custody. Thanks to all that helped catch yet another #HCCrook! #HCPD pic.twitter.com/Qwf3thG0xK — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) November 14, 2017

