Longs man arrested on stalking charges

Longs man arrested on stalking charges

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Jeffrey Stephens (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Jeffrey Stephens (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Longs man has been arrested on stalking charges, according to a Tweet from the Horry County Police Department.

59-year-old Jeffrey Stephens of Longs was wanted since September.

He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to online records. 

