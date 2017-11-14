Marion city administrator, fire chief indicted after allegedly knowing fire department contained asbestos

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Ralph Cooper (left) and Alan Ammons have been indicted on three counts. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

MARION, SC (WMBF) - A Marion County grand jury has handed down indictments against the Marion fire chief and the city administrator, alleging they knew the Marion Fire Department building contained asbestos and allowed staff, volunteers and community members to come inside.

According to court documents filed earlier this month, city administrator and building inspector Alan Thomas Ammons and fire chief Ralph Walton Cooper III were each indicted on charges of misconduct in office, conspiracy to violate the Pollution Control Act and violation of the Pollution Control Act.

The indictments allege the two "did willfully and unlawfully commit misconduct" while in public office "by acts and omissions of malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance" by allowing people into the fire department building despite reportedly knowing the building contained asbestos.

This allegedly happened between Feb. 1 and May 1 of this year, the indictments state.

Both are also accused of allowing asbestos waste to be "discharged into the environment."

Ashley Brady, mayor of Marion, released the following statement:

"The city of Marion is aware of the indictments against two of its employees. We are monitoring the situation and are in the process of determining what action, if any, needs to be taken against them by the city of Marion. However, because this is a personnel matter, there will be no further comment until their charges are resolved through the legal process."

WMBF News reached out in person to both Cooper and Ammons. They said they had no comment, but that their lawyers would speak for them.

"I have looked into the matter and I'm convinced that the indictments here were ill advised and that my client has participated in no criminal conduct," Morgan Martin, Cooper's attorney, said. "And I believe that a thorough review of all the facts surrounding this will establish that."

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.