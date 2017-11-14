Lighting system manufacturer establishing operations in Conway, bringing 45 jobs

Lighting system manufacturer establishing operations in Conway, - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Finland-based manufacturing firm will establish U.S. operations at the Atlantic Center in Conway, bringing about 45 new jobs and investing $5.8 million over the next five years, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Teknoware develops, manufactures and supplies commercial vehicle and emergency lighting systems, offering a wide variety of lighting solutions for customers that include Alstom, Bombardier, Daimler, General Electric, Kawasaki, Siemens, Volvo and more, the release states.

Teknoware USA President Mikko Kosonen said Teknoware evaluated the entire East Coast before choosing South Carolina. Already in contact with local technical schools, Kosonen is confident the $5.8 million dollar investment over the next 5 years will be worth it.

“Teknoware is excited to make this new investment and believes in the future Horry County is providing. It is a good place to grow the business and support our employees,” stated Teknoware CEO Mikko Kosonen. “After evaluation, Teknoware selected Horry County as the company’s new U.S. base of manufacturing operations. We appreciate all the help and support that we have received from the Horry County business community. We look forward to being a strong member of the local business community in Horry County."

Officials with the Horry County Council, Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation, Teknoware, and others announced the project and broke ground Tuesday afternoon.

“On behalf of the entire MBREDC board, I would like to welcome Teknoware to Horry County," said Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation Chairman Neyle Wilson. "We are excited that they have selected Conway for their new U.S. manufacturing operations and look forward to having them become a strong member of our business community.”

The company will lease a newly-constructed 45,000-square-foot facility in the Atlantic Center in Conway. They are hiring for 45 positions, including manufacturing, supervisory, and support service staff. The average wage will be $22 an hour. 

Job listings will appear on the company's career page online, and on www.SCWorks.org.

“Horry County is a great place to live and work, and Teknoware is once again proving that fact today,” said Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus. “We are excited about adding the Teknoware team to our community and are thrilled that they plan to hire 45 new Horry County residents over the next five years. This announcement is just another example of the success that is possible because of the strong partnerships we have across the county, including Horry County Council, the City of Conway, the MBREDC, our education institutions and utilities.”

