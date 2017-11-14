Lumberton man shot, killed Monday evening - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Lumberton man shot, killed Monday evening

By Nick Doria, Producer
LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 80 Quail Run Road Monday evening at approximately 10:43 p.m. Yhamer Alford, 21, was shot in the chest. A Lumberton Police Department officer was administering CPR when sheriff’s deputies arrived. Alford was transported by EMS to Southeastern Regional Health for treatment where he died.

No arrests have been made. The incident is under investigation. 

