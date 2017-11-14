Elderly woman struck, killed by train in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – An elderly woman was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Tuesday afternoon in Florence, according to Billy Hatchell with Florence County EMS.

The woman was struck at the intersection of Barringer and Pine Street. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hatchell added that he believes the woman was trying to cross the tracks.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office is now investigating the incident. There is no additional information available at this time.

