Darlington PD searching for missing man

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man, according to a press release from Darlington PD.

Charles Gregory McCaskill, 44, was reported missing by family members on Oct. 23. A family member told police the last time they contacted McCaskill was in September when he was staying at the Darlington Motel in the city limits of Darlington, the press release stated.

He is described as 5 feet, 5 inches, 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. McCaskill may have contacts in Orangeburg, Charleston or Charlotte, North Carolina.

Contact the Darlington Police Department or your local law enforcement agency if you know his whereabouts.

