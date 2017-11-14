Woman's car stolen from Myrtle Beach parking lot by her 'acquain - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Woman's car stolen from Myrtle Beach parking lot by her 'acquaintance,' police say

By Nick Doria, Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman’s car was stolen from a motel parking lot Monday evening, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

Police responded to the 7 Brothers Motel at 103 North Ocean Blvd Monday at approximately 2:30 p.m. The victim stated that she and the suspect, who is described by police as an acquaintance, entered a room occupied by the suspect’s friends. After taking a shower, the victim noticed that the suspect grabbed her car keys and took her vehicle, the report states.

The occupants of the room advised the victim that the suspect was “going to buy cigarettes.” The victim told police that the suspect took the vehicle around 1:45 p.m. and discovered it was stolen approximately 5 minutes later, the report says. The suspect was not given permission to use the vehicle.

The vehicle is described by police as a blue 2007 Jeep Cherokee Laredo with a partial Florida tag of “IHJ.” The windows of the vehicle are tinted and the driver’s side brake light is broken.

Although knowing the suspect for approximately 5 years, the victim only knows the suspect as “Danny or Danny-Boy,” police say. He is described as a 34-year-old white male, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches and 190 pounds. The suspect also has a beard, a missing tooth and was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black pants.

If you have any information on this incident, call MBPD at 843-918-1300   

