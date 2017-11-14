Traffic collision at intersection of Hwy 501 South, Waccamaw Pines Drive causes lane closure

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A traffic collision at the intersection of US Hwy 501 South and Waccamaw Pines Drive has caused the right line of the highway to be closed, according to SCDPS.

Highway patrol responded to the incident at approximately 10:49 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries have been reported.

