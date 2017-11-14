H&M opening store at Tanger Outlet in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

H&M opening store at Tanger Outlet in Myrtle Beach

By Nick Doria, Producer
Source: www.hm.com Source: www.hm.com

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Clothing retailer H&M is opening a store at the Tanger Outlet at 10835 Kings Road on Nov. 16, according to a press release. The location will offer clothing for women, men and teens, as well as carry the H&M Kids Collection for newborns to 14 years old.  

In celebration of the opening, the first 200 shoppers in line will be offered an H&M “Access to Fashion Pass” valued from $10 to $300, in addition to other offers.

The store has hired approximately 20 employees for the store. For available job opportunities click here.   

Doors open at 12:00 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

