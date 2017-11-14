Suspect Search: Authorities on the hunt for two men wanted for u - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Suspect Search: Authorities on the hunt for two men wanted for unlawful possession, battery

By Eric Weisfeld, Anchor
Sylvester Bethea Burroughs (Source: Horry County Sheriff's Office) Sylvester Bethea Burroughs (Source: Horry County Sheriff's Office)
Charles Lockhart. (Source: HCSO) Charles Lockhart. (Source: HCSO)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - On this week's Horry County Suspect Search, one suspect is wanted for assault and Battery, and the other is wanted for unlawful carrying of a gun. The Horry County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in tracking them down.

Police are on the hunt for Sylvester Bethea Burroughs,  38. Burroughs is wanted to answer on first degree assault and battery charges. Horry County authorities say they responded to a fight October 24 at an apartment on Spring Creek Drive in Myrtle Beach.  Investigators arrived to find large pools of blood at the scene.

A victim says Burroughs is his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend and that when he knocked on the door the victim recognized Burroughs and let him in. A fight broke out between the two and both produced knives. Burroughs was cut and then left the scene in a taxi that was waiting in the parking lot. The taxi driver says he dropped Burroughs off after noticing the blood on his clothing. He remains on the loose.  Burroughs' last known address is on Crepe Myrtle Court in Myrtle Beach.

Do you know where Charles A. Lockhart Is?  The 62-year-old is charged with Failure to Appear for unlawful carrying of a firearm. In April, Myrtle Beach Police responded to Palms Court on Chester Street regarding a larceny.  Lockhart told them he needed information about an ex-employee he gave money to and wanted back. When Police ran Lockhart's information they discovered there was a bench warrant out for his arrest. Lockhart also admitted to having a pistol with him without a permit. Lockhart's last known address is on Chester Street in Myrtle Beach. 

  • Conway police searching for runaway teen

    Shakur Hunt (Source: Conway Police)Shakur Hunt (Source: Conway Police)

    Conway Police are searching for 14-year-old Shakur Hunt, who ran away from home. He was last seen at a McDonalds on Church Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Hunt is from Anderson, South Carolina. He’s described as a black male, 5 foot 9 inches, 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and white shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes. He was also wearing a backpack. 

  • Surfside Beach Town Council approves first reading to amend tent ban

    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    The Surfside Beach Town Council approved a first reading Tuesday night to amend its tent ban on the beaches.The original plan was to not allow any tents on the beach. But now, council wants to bring them back, with some regulations. Tents can only be 10 feet by 10 feet and must have 6 feet in between them. They also have to be behind a lifeguard's stand. 

  • Marion city administrator, fire chief indicted after allegedly knowing fire department contained asbestos

    Ralph Cooper (left) and Alan Ammons have been indicted on three counts. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)Ralph Cooper (left) and Alan Ammons have been indicted on three counts. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

    A Marion County grand jury has handed down indictments against the Marion fire chief and the city administrator alleging they knew the Marion Fire Department building contained asbestos and allowed staff, volunteers and community members to come inside.

