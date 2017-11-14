Suspect Search: Authorities on the hunt for two men wanted for unlawful possession, battery

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - On this week's Horry County Suspect Search, one suspect is wanted for assault and Battery, and the other is wanted for unlawful carrying of a gun. The Horry County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in tracking them down.

Police are on the hunt for Sylvester Bethea Burroughs, 38. Burroughs is wanted to answer on first degree assault and battery charges. Horry County authorities say they responded to a fight October 24 at an apartment on Spring Creek Drive in Myrtle Beach. Investigators arrived to find large pools of blood at the scene.

A victim says Burroughs is his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend and that when he knocked on the door the victim recognized Burroughs and let him in. A fight broke out between the two and both produced knives. Burroughs was cut and then left the scene in a taxi that was waiting in the parking lot. The taxi driver says he dropped Burroughs off after noticing the blood on his clothing. He remains on the loose. Burroughs' last known address is on Crepe Myrtle Court in Myrtle Beach.

Do you know where Charles A. Lockhart Is? The 62-year-old is charged with Failure to Appear for unlawful carrying of a firearm. In April, Myrtle Beach Police responded to Palms Court on Chester Street regarding a larceny. Lockhart told them he needed information about an ex-employee he gave money to and wanted back. When Police ran Lockhart's information they discovered there was a bench warrant out for his arrest. Lockhart also admitted to having a pistol with him without a permit. Lockhart's last known address is on Chester Street in Myrtle Beach.

