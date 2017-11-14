Man, kitten rescued from sailboat near Litchfield Beach

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A boater and his kitten were rescued Tuesday morning near Litchfield Beach after his sailboat became disabled, according to Chief Doug Eggiman with Midway Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to the incident at approximately 4:16 a.m. where they found the boat anchored about 300 to 400 yards from the shoreline. The sailboats mast was reportedly falling off, according to Eggiman. The Coast Guard was contacted and an inflatable vessel was launched to reach the occupant. The occupant was transported to Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital for evaluation after being hit with the mast. A first responder was also transported to the hospital after suffering a shoulder injury.

There is no update on the occupant or first responders' condition.

