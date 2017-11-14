Plans for development on 21st Avenue North go before council Tuesday

Horry County has taken $35,000 of library general fund money, and reallocated it from the city to the county for library improvements.More >>
City council discussed many issues at the meeting on Tuesday, from new developments, to beach renourishment. A final reading for a new development on 21st Avenue North was approved. The plan is to demolish two Breakers Resort hotel towers and replace them with Marriott towers. The city also plans to add a park-like area near the hotels.More >>
Safety, tourism and the future growth of Myrtle Beach; all major talking points for both Myrtle Beach Mayoral candidates at Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach Republican Women's meeting. Both have been very busy and have one final week left of campaigning. Safety and tourism have been the driving topics for this entire mayoral election and both candidates explain what sets their plans as mayor apart from each other, as voters prepare to cast their votesMore >>
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on scene of a multi-vehicle accident at Dick Pond Road and North Strand Parkway Tuesday night.
One vehicle was over turned and two victims were trapped. Three total patients were transported to local hospitals, though no critical injuries were reported.More >>
Conway Police are searching for 14-year-old Shakur Hunt, who ran away from home. He was last seen at a McDonalds on Church Street around 11:30 a.m. Hunt is from Andrews, South Carolina. He’s described as a black male, 5 foot 9 inches, 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and white shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes. He was also wearing a backpack.More >>
The suspected shooter was killed by law enforcement, a county sheriff's spokesman said. The number of dead may rise.More >>
Kindness, compassion, empathy and patience can go a long way -- even in Walmart.More >>
A video posted to Facebook over the weekend has gone viral - and it apparently started as a fight over who could ride a small ride.More >>
The State Hospital escapee with a violent past was able to get onto two separate planes and leave Hawaii, all before the state Department of Health even notified law enforcement.More >>
Saving money versus being comfortable is what the thermostat debate comes down to.More >>
From Shawnee, to Jeffersontown, to Chickasaw - violence across Louisville affected three children and their families Monday.More >>
A man was shot and killed by a Baton Rouge police officer Monday night at the Palms Apartments on McClleland Drive.More >>
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >>
Let's be clear: It is illegal to leave your vehicle running unattended in South Carolina - and most importantly, it could lead you to get your car stolen.More >>
After having their first child back in 2011, and then welcoming twins in 2015, Nia and Robert Tolbert thought they were done having kids. But life had other plans for the Maryland couple.More >>
