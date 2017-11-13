HCS says city is taking away $20 million promised for new school

Plans that include demolishing two Breakers Resort hotel towers and replace them with Marriott towers are up for a final review before city council this afternoon. Over the past few weeks city officials have worked with the developer to determine the public benefit of this project.More >>
A boater and his kitten were rescued Tuesday morning near Litchfield Beach after his sailboat became disabled, according to Chief Doug Eggiman with Midway Fire Rescue. Crews responded to the incident at approximately 4:16 a.m. where they found the boat anchored about 300 to 400 yards from the shoreline.More >>
An automobile collision with injuries caused a roadway to be blocked in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
The Horry County School district is frustrated with the city of Myrtle Beach after the school district says the city is changing plans to build a school in the Market Common area.More >>
The federal government says Sgt. Thomas Swann owes thousands of dollars to the Department of Defense because he received more retirement pay than he should have.More >>
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting by a Baton Rouge police officer during a struggle, as they worked fast to put to rest a social media rumor that was only making matters worse.More >>
The 19-year-old says he killed his stepfather for his mother, who police say helped with the crime.More >>
The worksheet asks questions like, "What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?" and "What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?"More >>
A Port Allen mother is demanding an apology from the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board after the principal of her child’s school asked her to refrain from breastfeeding uncovered in the office of the school.More >>
New medical guidelines lower the threshold for high blood pressure; now nearly half of US adults have it.More >>
The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.More >>
From Shawnee, to Jeffersontown, to Chickasaw - violence across Louisville affected three children and their families Monday.More >>
As a statement of protest, a state trooper publicly resigned before lawmakers and SCDPS Director Leroy Smith in a meeting on Monday.More >>
Saving money versus being comfortable is what the thermostat debate comes down to.More >>
A video posted to Facebook over the weekend has gone viral - and it apparently started as a fight over who could ride a small ride.More >>
