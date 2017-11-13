Annual Marathon for Meals marks 15 years of ‘locals feeding locals’

The annual Marathon for Meals is taking place this week along the Grand Strand. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A local effort to help others in need is currently taking place.

The classic rock station WAVE 104.1 is hosting its Marathon for Meals once again. This is its 15th anniversary of "locals feeding locals."

In partnership with Bi-Lo, WAVE 104.1 is continuing its Marathon for Meals all week long in support of Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach and The Myrtle Beach Community Kitchen.

Volunteers are expecting another big turnout this year.

Standards grocery items such as toiletries and diapers will all be accepted. Those who would like to contribute can stop by the fundraising station Tuesday at 38th Ave North and drop off donations.

