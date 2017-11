The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We're still over a week from Thanksgiving but early indications are pointing towards cooler weather.

It's a bit too early for specifics but the East Coast will be favored for cooler-than-normal weather into Thanksgiving. The travel days leading up to the holiday may be on the warm side but a strong cold is expected to arrive next Wednesday or Thursday. The timing of this cold front will determine the temperatures on Thanksgiving Day. At this point, we're thinking upper 50s and lower 60s for afternoon highs with low rain chances. We'll likely keep the cooler weather going into Black Friday.

If your travel plans take you to the West Coast, these areas will likely remain warmer than normal around Thanksgiving. The Climate Prediction Center has the western half of the United States with a greater than 60% chance of warmer than normal weather next week.