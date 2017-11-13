18-year-old killed in Darlington County shooting - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

18-year-old killed in Darlington County shooting

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – One person has died from injuries sustained in a shooting Monday night in Darlington County.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at 7:45 p.m. to a home on Boss Man Road in Lamar after getting reports of a shooting that injured on person.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Quanzavious Tylik Ceasar by Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, was taken to an area hospital and died from the injuries, the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DCSO at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

