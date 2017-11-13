Horry police search for two missing 15-year-olds

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers.

According to information from the Horry County Police Department, 15-year-old Karsyn Capps and 15-year-old Logan McBride are believed to be traveling together in a four-door, light blue Toyota Sedan.

Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 248-1520.

