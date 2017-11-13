WMBF News wins in 6 categories at annual AP/RTDNAC Awards

CHARLOTTE, NC (WMBF) – WMBF News is proud to announce that our organization took home six awards at the annual Associated Press/Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas Awards Luncheon in Charlotte on Saturday, November 11, the most awards of any local TV news station.

“WMBF News is dedicated to serving our community with information that impacts our viewers from threatening weather to investigations that uncover wrongdoing,” said WMBF News General Manager Sarah Miles. “We are honored to be recognized by our peers and leaders in our industry, while being able to focus on the most important aspect of our mission, to be a proactive voice for our community.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of our dedicated news team recognized with these awards,” said WMBF News Director Ashley Talley. “From on-air reports of major events affecting our area to comprehensive digital coverage on all platforms, WMBF News works every day to bring our viewers the most important local news affecting them, and receiving recognition from the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas is an honor for all of us.”

WMBF News won the following awards:

-First Place in the Best Newscast category for our 6 p.m. newscast on October 10, 2016.

“Our coverage of Hurricane Matthew didn’t end when the winds settled down and the rain stopped,” Talley said. “Getting information for our viewers and telling the stories of those affected by the storm consumed us for weeks afterward. Producer Matt Moore’s excellent 6pm newscast on the Monday following Hurricane Matthew gave viewers vital information about rising river levels, road closures and clean up efforts, through live reports from around the region. I’m so proud of the recognition the station has received for its dedication to our viewers.”

-First Place in the Breaking News category for “Cherry Grove Fire,” on Oct. 8, 2016.

Our coverage of a massive fire in the Cherry Grove area that destroyed five buildings came after hours of reporting on Hurricane Matthew. Our reporters were first on the scene when this fire broke out, delivering live coverage of the fire and the official response. View coverage of the fire on our website here.

“The Cherry Grove fire coverage happened at the end of what was already a long and strenuous weekend, as our crews out in the field and producers, directors, anchors and production staff in house had been working 12+ hour shifts covering Hurricane Matthew as it swept across our area,” Talley stated. “But when we heard about the fires in Cherry Grove, our crew in North Myrtle Beach, including Dan Fanning, Josh Roberson and George Umbenhauer, didn’t hesitate to go there and immediately get live video and coverage of the massive fire to our viewers.”

-First Place in the News Website category for WMBFNews.com.

“It is an absolute honor to be recognized for the hard work our digital content team does every day to make WMBFNews.com the best local news website in the Carolinas,” Digital Content Manager Ian Cross stated. “Digital Content Producers Brad Dickerson and Nick Doria, and Digital Journalist Holly DeLoache make up one of the best digital content teams I’ve had the privilege of overseeing. All of our reporters and anchors embrace the ‘digital first’ mentality which constantly drives our digital products forward and serves our audience with the best local news anytime, anywhere.”

-First Place in the Consumer/Economic category for “Warranty Worries."

"Warranty Worries" was an investigative story by Michael Maely and Michael Walter examining whether Midas’ lifetime muffler warranty is truly for life. Watch it here.

-Second Place in the Sports Special category for our four-hour Darlington Race Day Live special on September 4, 2016.

WMBF News and WIS-TV proudly presented four hours of coverage leading up to NBC’s broadcast of the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway. Watch online segments from our Race Day Live special here.

-Meteorologist Robert Whitehurst won second place in the TV Weathercaster of the Year category.

“WMBF has a fantastic team and it’s great to see their hard work recognized!” Whitehurst said. “We strive to deliver the best product each day and we’ll continue this momentum as we head into 2018.” Read Robert's online biography here.

WMBF News would like to thank the RTDNAC for the recognition. WMBF News would also like to congratulate the other winners in their respective categories.

