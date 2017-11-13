Florence investigators search for missing woman who never reported to work

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Florence County investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Shenna Shanae Arthur was last seen at her home on Larry’s Drive in Effingham around 3:55 p.m. Sunday.

Family members said Arthur left the home in a gold 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis and was heading to work. She never reported for her job, the release stated.

At this time, it is not believed that Arthur is in any immediate danger or the victim of foul play.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts should call the FCSO at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

