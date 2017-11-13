Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to assaulting woman

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleaded guilty on Monday to assaulting a woman in 2015.

According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Robert Earnest Mobley, 31, entered guilty pleas to first-degree assault and battery, first-degree burglary and kidnapping.

Mobley was charged on Oct. 22, 2015, a day after the assault occurred. According to the release, he knocked on the doors at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex off 62nd Avenue North, and when the victim opened her door, he asked to use the telephone, claiming his mother was suffering a stroke.

Once inside, Mobley went to the restroom and then came out, slammed the door to the apartment and assaulted the woman, the release stated.

Mobley also had 12 prior convictions from various courts, according to the release.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.