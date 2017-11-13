SLED ‘reviewing allegations’ of voting irregularities in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The State Law Enforcement division is reviewing allegations about voting irregularities in elections in the City of Darlington to determine if an investigation is warranted.

SLED was provided with two reports from Darlington Police on Thursday, according to SLED spokesman Thom Berry. Because Friday was a state holiday, they began looking into the allegations on Monday.

Elections were held in Darlington last Tuesday for Darlington City Council - Ward 1, and to approve alcohol sales on Sunday in the city. Sheila Baccus and Coleman Cannon are scheduled to head to a run-off election next Tuesday. Baccus secured 48 percent of the vote and Cannon, the incumbent, received 28 percent. Voters overwhelmingly approved Sunday alcohol sales.

SLED has assigned one person to review the allegations to determine if further action is needed, Berry said. He is not sure to which race or races the police reports refer.

