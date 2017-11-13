Darlington Police seeking shoplifting suspects

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying several suspects involved in separate shoplifting incidents last week in the City of Darlington.

Mobile users, tap here to view a slideshow of more images of the wanted shoplifting suspects.

The department shared images of the wanted suspects on Facebook, along with the following message from Chief Watson:

Greetings and Attention:

I would like to share these pictures in hopes that someone may know who they are. The all have a couple of things in common. The primary thing that they have in common is that they are shoplifters, sometimes called boosters but most people just call them not honest(which is an extremely nice way of saying thief). Every time a person like this goes into a store and walks out with an item without paying for it the end result is we all pay higher prices because of their lack of ability to be honest. If you happen to know one of these wayward souls please call 843-398-4026 and speak to one of our investigators. I don't think any of these folks are going to have a sudden crisis of conscious and turn themselves in. However if they do I will gladly share the information and of course how shocked I was that it happened. All kidding aside people work hard for their possessions and the things they buy. Honest people shouldn't suffer because of people who are strangers to being honest. Please share and help us if you will. Chief Watson

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Darlington City Police Department at 843-398-4026.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.