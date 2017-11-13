SCDNR will not charge man who allegedly shot black bear in Johnsonville

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A man who allegedly shot a 300-pound black bear that was euthanized after being spotted in Johnsonville last month will not face charges, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Capt. Ben Byers with the SCDNR confirmed there is not enough probable cause at this time to charge the man with a crime.

The bear was spotted in the area of West Broadway Street in Johnsonville for about an hour on Monday, Oct. 23 before going back into the woods.

The next morning, officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the bear was found in the same area as it was seen the night before. The animal was acting lethargic and appeared to be bleeding.

SCDNR officers decided it was in the bear’s best interest to euthanize the animal.

The bear, named “Bennie” by a resident who penned his obituary, gained something of celebrity status among Johnsonville residents when he got his own Facebook page, which has nearly 1,000 followers.

“Not everyone was excited to see him,” the obituary stated. “Amidst protests of him being as friendly as Baloo the Bear, some people refused to take heed. It appeared that all of the Bare Necessities Bennie had taught his Johnsonville family just eight years ago had been totally lost on some.”

According to Brad Richardson’s obituary, the bear was “gunned down by one selfish individual” before DNR euthanized him.

The obituary is asking those who want to memorialize the bear to make a donation to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

“May we all remember back to the fall of 2009 fondly and recall those Bare Necessities we learned from Bennie the Bear,” the obituary stated.

