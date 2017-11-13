Darlington mini mart robbed at gunpoint

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A mini mart was robbed at gun point Monday morning in the Lamar area of Darlington County, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, two males entered the Yogi Mini Mart at 3627 Oates Hwy with their faces covered shortly before 8 a.m. One male was armed with a handgun wearing dark colored pants with a light colored hoodie. The other suspect, who was unarmed, was wearing a dark colored hoodie with light colored pants.

If you have information on this incident, contact the Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

