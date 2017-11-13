Two men enter guilty pleas in connection to 2015 shooting death of man

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man has pled guilty to manslaughter and sentenced to 22 years in prison in connection to an Aug. 2015 shooting that left one man dead, according to online records.

Damiean Lamont Cantey, 36, pleaded guilty to the charges on Oct. 30 and was scheduled to go to trial this week.

A press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office stated Christopher White III, 32, of Kingstree also pleaded guilty on Oct. 30 to obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Dominick Goodwin, age 23, of Myrtle Beach, was identified as the victim of the shooting, according to Darris Fowler, Horry County Deputy Coroner.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.